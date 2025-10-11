Sarasin & Partners Dumps Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Worth $155.4 Million

Key Points

Sarasin sold over 4,000,000 shares of Tetra Tech with an estimated trade value of $155.35 million based on the quarterly average price.

The firm trimmed over 90% of its Tetra Tech holdings.

It retained a small position, valued at $13.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Sarasin & Partners LLP reported a significant sale of Tetra Tech shares valued at an estimated $155.35 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, according to an SEC filing dated Oct. 10, 2025.

What happened

Sarasin & Partners LLP disclosed in its SEC Form 13F filing dated Oct. 10, that it sold 4,273,853 shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarterly average price, was approximately $155.35 million. The fund now holds 409,723 shares valued at $13.8 million, amounting to 0.14% of its $10.2 billion reportable U.S. equity portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2025.

What else to know

This sale reduced Tetra Tech's weighting from 1.68% to 0.14% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 13F assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

Microsoft : $1.02 billion (10.0% of AUM)

: $1.02 billion (10.0% of AUM) Nvidia: $828.6 million (8.1% of AUM)

$828.6 million (8.1% of AUM) Amazon : $570 million (5.6% of AUM)

: $570 million (5.6% of AUM) Alphabet : $556.6 million (5.5% of AUM)

: $556.6 million (5.5% of AUM) Meta Platforms: $456.1 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of Oct. 9, 2025, shares of Tetra Tech were priced at $34.30, down 30.7% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 47.6 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.20 billion Net Income (TTM) $333.38 million Dividend Yield 0.72% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $34.30

Company Snapshot

Tetra Tech provides consulting and engineering services, including data analytics, environmental monitoring, engineering design, and project management, with a focus on water resources, climate change, energy management, and infrastructure.

The company generates revenue from government contracts, commercial clients, and international development agencies through specialized engineering and consulting solutions.

Primary customers include federal, state, and local governments, utilities, natural resource companies, and organizations seeking sustainable infrastructure and environmental solutions.

Tetra Tech offers consulting and engineering services with a global presence and a diversified client base. The company leverages technical expertise in environmental management, water resources, and infrastructure to deliver high-value solutions for both government and commercial sectors. Tetra Tech's scale and specialized service offerings position it as a trusted partner for complex, sustainability-focused projects worldwide.

Foolish take

By reducing its position by more than 90%, Sarasin is implying a lack of conviction in Tetra Tech's future business. That may be related to headwinds created by a reduction in the size of government and added scrutiny on government contracts by the current administration.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiated an ongoing practice of cutting federal staffing and spending. Tetra Tech stock has tumbled by 30% over the last 12 months in that environment. The stock has recovered in recent months, though, with a jump of 16% since April.

That came as the company reported a strong fiscal third quarter, with earnings per share jumping 34% year over year. Sarasin looks to have taken advantage of those gains to nearly fully exit its position in Tetra Tech.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarterly Average Price: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period.

Weighting: The proportion of a specific holding relative to the total value of a portfolio.

Reportable Assets: Investments that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Consulting and Engineering Services: Professional services providing expert advice and technical solutions for design, construction, and management of projects.

Government Contracts: Agreements in which a government entity purchases goods or services from a company.

Sustainable Infrastructure: Infrastructure designed to minimize environmental impact and support long-term ecological balance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia and has the following options: short October 2025 $160 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.