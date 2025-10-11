Sarasin Loads Up on Kimberly-Clark (KMB) With 964,000 Shares in Q3 2025

Key Points

Sarasin & Partners LLP added 963,978 shares of Kimberly-Clark, with the transaction value estimated at around $119.87 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, based on average quarterly pricing.

The trade represents 1.22% of Sarasin's 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025.

The post-trade stake totals 2,048,544 shares, valued at $251.27 million as of the end of the third quarter.

The position now accounts for 2.47% of the fund’s AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On October 10, 2025, Sarasin & Partners LLP disclosed a significant buy of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), acquiring 963,978 shares in an estimated $119.87 million trade.

What happened

Sarasin & Partners LLP disclosed in its SEC filing dated October 10, 2025, that it increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 963,978 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $119.87 million, bringing the total holding to 2,048,544 shares worth $251.27 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The KMB position now represents 2.47% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing include:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $1.02 billion (10.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:NVDA: $828.58 million (8.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMZN: $570.02 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $556.62 million (5.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:META: $456.06 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, shares were priced at $119.55, down 15.9% over the year ending that date and underperforming the S&P 500 by 29 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.43 billion Dividend Yield 4.22% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $119.55

Company Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark manufactures and markets personal care products, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene solutions under brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Kotex.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of branded disposable consumer products and leveraging global distribution to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and e-commerce channels.

Key customers include individual consumers, retail outlets, and commercial institutions in the household, healthcare, and professional sectors worldwide.

Kimberly-Clark is a leading global provider of personal care and tissue products, operating at scale with a diversified portfolio of well-established brands.

Foolish take

Kimberly-Clark has been lackluster in some ways, with its stock price down for the year and underperforming the S&P 500. This isn't necessarily new for the company, either, as its price has remained fairly flat over the last several years.

Where this stock shines, though, is its dividend yield. Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend every year for more than 50 years, making it a reliable choice for those looking for consistent passive income.

As a leader in the consumer staples space, the company has the advantage of consistent demand for its products no matter what the economy is doing. While its growth potential may be falling short, it's still a reliable stock for many income investors and those who are more risk-averse.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarter ended: The final date of a three-month financial reporting period used for performance and regulatory purposes.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio by market value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Mass merchandisers: Large retail stores that sell a wide variety of goods at lower prices, such as supermarkets or big-box retailers.

Branded disposable consumer products: Single-use items sold under recognized brand names for personal or household use.

Institutional investors: Organizations like pension funds, mutual funds, or endowments that invest large sums of money.



Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

