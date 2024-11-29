Sarama Resources Completes A$2 Million Equity Placement

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sarama Resources has successfully completed the first tranche of its A$2 million equity placement, issuing 66.7 million CDIs to institutional investors. The funds raised will support exploration and general working capital, while the second tranche, involving options issuance, awaits shareholder approval.
For further insights into TSE:SWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.