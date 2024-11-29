Sarama Resources Completes A$2 Million Equity Placement

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sarama Resources has successfully completed the first tranche of its A$2 million equity placement, issuing 66.7 million CDIs to institutional investors. The funds raised will support exploration and general working capital, while the second tranche, involving options issuance, awaits shareholder approval.

For further insights into TSE:SWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.