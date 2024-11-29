News & Insights

Sarama Resources Completes A$2 Million Equity Placement

November 29, 2024

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Sarama Resources has successfully completed the first tranche of its A$2 million equity placement, issuing 66.7 million CDIs to institutional investors. The funds raised will support exploration and general working capital, while the second tranche, involving options issuance, awaits shareholder approval.

