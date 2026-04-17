Sara-Bay Financial Makes Big Bet on MercadoLibre, Adds $12 Million Worth of Stock

Key Points

Sara-Bay acquired 6,288 shares of MercadoLibre; estimated transaction value $12.13 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose $10.82 million, reflecting both added shares and stock price movement.

Change equates to a 3.65% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade: 6,468 shares held, valued at $11.18 million.

Stake now represents 3.36% of AUM, making it the fund's 9th-largest holding.

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What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 17, 2026, Sara-Bay Financial increased its position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,288 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of this purchase is $12.13 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $11.18 million, an increase of $10.82 million from the prior filing period, reflecting both additional shares and price movement.

What else to know

Sara-Bay Financial added to its MercadoLibre position, bringing the stake to 3.36% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: Helios Technologies : $74.67 million (22.5% of AUM) Nvidia : $55.55 million (16.7% of AUM) Centrus Energy : $26.72 million (8.0% of AUM) JPMorgan Chase : $17.47 million (5.3% of AUM) Meta Platforms : $16.13 million (4.9% of AUM)



As of April 16, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were trading at $1,822.13, down 10% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 45 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-16) $1,822.13 Market Capitalization $94.55 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.00 billion

Company snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Operates the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago fintech platform, Mercado Envios logistics, and additional digital commerce solutions across Latin America.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, logistics services, advertising, and financial products for merchants and consumers.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers throughout Latin America, with a focus on e-commerce and digital financial services.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, leveraging its integrated marketplace and payment infrastructure to drive growth at scale. The company combines online retail, digital payments, and logistics to create a comprehensive ecosystem for both buyers and sellers. Its broad reach and continuous innovation in financial technology provide a significant competitive advantage in a rapidly expanding digital market.

What this transaction means for investors

I’ve seen several firms adding MercadoLibre shares recently, and I love to see Sara-Bay Financial do the same, since I am a shareholder. Sara-Bay has held numerous positions since 2020, so it typically takes a long-term view, which is nice to see as a Foolish investor. While it made small adds to MELI stock in Q3 and Q4 last year, it ramped up its bet in a major way in Q1, making the company its 9th-largest holding now.

MercadoLibre’s stock remains 29% below its 52-week high, but I’d argue that its operations look as strong as ever, so I’ll also continue to “buy the dip” on this long-term outperformer. Growing sales, unique active buyers, and fintech monthly active users by 45%, 24%, and 27%, respectively, MercadoLibre continues to fire on all cylinders, even though its stock has taken a breather.

Currently trading at 37 times forward earnings, MELI stock looks reasonably priced considering its persistent growth and remaining growth optionality. With e-commerce penetration in Latin America roughly half that of the U.S. and China -- and basic banking services not yet near 100% for the population throughout the region -- MercadoLibre’s growth story is still probably in its early chapters. MELI stock is a 66-bagger since 2007, and Sara-Bay seems to think the good times should return over time -- and I can’t help but agree .

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in MercadoLibre and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.