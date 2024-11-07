Saputo’s Revenue Climbs Amid Earnings Dip

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has released an update.
Saputo Inc. reported a revenue increase of 8.9% to $4.708 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a decline in net earnings and adjusted EBITDA. The company plans to initiate a normal course issuer bid to optimize its capital structure, signaling its commitment to long-term value creation.
