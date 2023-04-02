Saputo To Sell Two Fresh Milk Processing Facilities In Australia To Coles Group

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) said that it agreed to sell two fresh milk processing facilities in Laverton North, Victoria, and Erskine Park, New South Wales, to Coles Group Limited, an Australian-based supermarket, retail, and consumer services chain, in a transaction valued at approximately C$95 million or A$105 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

The company noted that the divestiture will enable the company to further streamline its operating model, adjust its manufacturing network to strengthen market competitiveness, and allow it to reinvest in areas of the business that will result in more value creation opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.