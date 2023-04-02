Markets

Saputo To Sell Two Fresh Milk Processing Facilities In Australia To Coles Group

April 02, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) said that it agreed to sell two fresh milk processing facilities in Laverton North, Victoria, and Erskine Park, New South Wales, to Coles Group Limited, an Australian-based supermarket, retail, and consumer services chain, in a transaction valued at approximately C$95 million or A$105 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2023.

The company noted that the divestiture will enable the company to further streamline its operating model, adjust its manufacturing network to strengthen market competitiveness, and allow it to reinvest in areas of the business that will result in more value creation opportunities.

