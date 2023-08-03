Saputo (SAPIF) Price Target Decreased by 12.02% to 28.29

The average one-year price target for Saputo (OTC:SAPIF) has been revised to 28.29 / share. This is an decrease of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 32.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.75 to a high of 33.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.51% from the latest reported closing price of 21.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saputo. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPIF is 0.08%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 13,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,844K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 13.00% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 486K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 6.32% over the last quarter.

See all Saputo regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.