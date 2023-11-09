Saputo Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$156 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$145 million, or C$0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Saputo Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$181 million or C$0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to C$4.32 billion from C$4.46 billion last year.

Saputo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$156 Mln. vs. C$145 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.37 vs. C$0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.32 Bln vs. C$4.46 Bln last year.

