SAP's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SAP (NYSE:SAP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for SAP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $395,090, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $618,743.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $310.0 for SAP, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SAP options trades today is 101.5 with a total volume of 767.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SAP's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

SAP Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $11.3 $11.2 $11.3 $290.00 $212.4K 0 253 SAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.2 $300.00 $168.2K 0 16 SAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.0 $12.4 $12.6 $280.00 $126.0K 288 90 SAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $120.6 $117.1 $119.2 $170.00 $95.3K 9 0 SAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $17.5 $17.5 $290.00 $82.2K 109 0

About SAP

Founded in Germany in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise application software. Known as the leader in enterprise resource planning software, SAP's portfolio also includes software for supply chain management, procurement, travel and expense management, and customer relationship management, among others. The company operates in more than 180 countries and has more than 400,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SAP, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SAP Standing Right Now? With a volume of 426,112, the price of SAP is up 0.2% at $289.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. What The Experts Say On SAP

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $248.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for SAP, targeting a price of $286. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for SAP, targeting a price of $283. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for SAP, targeting a price of $307. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for SAP, targeting a price of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SAP with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

