SAP's McDermott steps down; Morgan, Klein become co-CEOs

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade at the helm of SAP SAPG.DE and will be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, who will become co-CEOs with immediate effect, said the German business software company.

SAP announced the move after rushing out third-quarter results, bringing down the curtain on an era in which McDermott undertook a string of acquisitions that drove growth but also created complexity that frustrated many clients.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.