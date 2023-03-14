Sapporo investor 3D Investment Partners says board has failed to create value -letter

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Sapporo Holdings Ltd 2501.T investor 3D Investment Partners Pte said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday the Japanese beer maker's board has failed to create corporate value.

The Singapore-based fund said Sapporo's board is ill-suited to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the company.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.