Sapporo investor 3D Investment Partners says board has failed to create value -letter

March 14, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Sapporo Holdings Ltd 2501.T investor 3D Investment Partners Pte said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday the Japanese beer maker's board has failed to create corporate value.

The Singapore-based fund said Sapporo's board is ill-suited to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the company.

