Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) Price Target Increased by 54.46% to 46.45

The average one-year price target for Sapporo Holdings (OTCPK:SOOBF) has been revised to $46.45 / share. This is an increase of 54.46% from the prior estimate of $30.07 dated March 10, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.58 to a high of $53.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from the latest reported closing price of $42.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sapporo Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOOBF is 0.04%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 3,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 907K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOOBF by 20.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 563K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOOBF by 8.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 452K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOOBF by 23.21% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOOBF by 21.59% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 135K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOOBF by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.