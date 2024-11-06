Is Sappi (SPPJY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Sappi (SPPJY). SPPJY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.69, which compares to its industry's average of 13.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SPPJY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.17 and as low as 4.56, with a median of 7.70.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SPPJY has a P/CF ratio of 7.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.68. Within the past 12 months, SPPJY's P/CF has been as high as 8.66 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 7.11.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Sappi's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SPPJY is an impressive value stock right now.

