Sappi pulls deal, first in EMEA since corona crash

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - South African paper and pulp maker Sappi has become the first borrower to pull a deal since the European high-yield market reopened after the coronavirus crash.

The company said on Friday that it had decided not to proceed with a €250m senior five-year non-call two offering because of "unsatisfactory market conditions".

JP Morgan (B&D) and Citigroup were global co-ordinators.

Sappi hinted that it may return to the bond market at some point, saying that it will continue to monitor the market, and added that the company has a "long history of prudent and proactive balance sheet management."

"Consistent with that and in light of the strong liquidity position it already has, the company is in a position to be flexible and proactive about its approach to bond markets," Sappi said.

Sources familiar with the deal called it an "opportunistic trade", pointing out that Sappi has a bit under €1bn in liquidity and no bond maturities due until April 2023.

"This bond was just another thing to batten down the hatches. The company wanted to take advantage of the open high-yield market to raise an extra €250m in liquidity," said a source.

"There was absolutely a transaction to be done, but with market moves it didn't end up at a price that they felt they had to do this at."

The most relevant comp for its proposed 2025s was a 3.125% April 2026 seen bid at a yield of 7.3%, sources said.

Sappi may revisit with a bond when the price makes sense, said the source.

A banker away said he was seeing an "extreme risk-off" attitude in South Africa.

"Lots of unfortunate casualties such as Sappi," he said.

"Not really a liquid, benchmark bond and tricky to place," said a second banker away of the cancelled deal.

Prior to the deal being pulled, one investor had expressed his confusion about the offering's rationale.

"They're saying they're being ultra-conservative, but nevertheless are wanting to raise another €250m. It sounds like they could be looking at quite a prolonged downturn," said the investor.

Only one other company has pulled an offering in the capital markets following the global spread of coronavirus.

United Airlines (Ba1/BB+/BB+) abandoned a plan to raise US$2.25bn via JP Morgan and Citigroup in the US high-yield market, with bonds secured by aircraft on May 8. Investors ultimately demanded too high a yield for the issuer, with price talk drifting from the 9% area to 10%-11%.

Although that deal could also return, as bankers and investors are understood to still be working on a potential fundraising.

Sappi has around US$900m in liquidity from cash on balance sheet and undrawn credit lines, said Moody's analysts.

However, according to deal documents, the company is expecting "significantly lower demand" for some of its products, particularly dissolving pulp and graphic paper, which constituted 59% and 19% of its sales respectively in 2019.

"The OM didn't make great reading in terms of current trading and outlook," said a high-yield analyst.

The company said it started to receive significant cancellations of both products at the end of March for orders which had been scheduled to be delivered in the fiscal quarter ending June 28. New orders also slowed considerably.

In addition, some major customers told the company that they would be reducing their purchase volumes of dissolving pulp relative to their contractual volume commitments, the company said.

Dissolving pulp sales volumes in April were around 35% lower than Sappi's budget.

Sales volumes for graphic paper in April were materially weaker than the same month a year ago, Sappi said. In Europe and North America, sales volumes were around 27% lower than its budget.

"Such declines in demand for dissolving pulp and graphic paper have necessitated, and are likely to continue to require, extensive downtime on various machines in all regions, resulting in lower capacity utilization and profitability," said the deal documents.

Sappi said it would not be able to provide profit forecasts in the near future.

Additional reporting by Robert Hogg and David Bell

(This story will appear in the May 16 issue of IFR Magazine)

