Sappi Ltd - ADR (SPPJY) Price Target Increased by 9.91% to 3.37

The average one-year price target for Sappi Ltd - ADR (OTC:SPPJY) has been revised to 3.37 / share. This is an increase of 9.91% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.38 to a high of 5.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.88% from the latest reported closing price of 2.28 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sappi Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPPJY is 0.01%, an increase of 100.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 27K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.
