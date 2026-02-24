Sappi (JSE:SAP) Price Target Decreased by 33.84% to 25.71

The average one-year price target for Sappi (JSE:SAP) has been revised to R25,71 / share. This is a decrease of 33.84% from the prior estimate of R38,86 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R18,18 to a high of R36,75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.54% from the latest reported closing price of R1 765,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sappi. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 29.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.08%, an increase of 17.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.86% to 50,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,363K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,080K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 25.56% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,007K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 29.02% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,563K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,876K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475K shares , representing a decrease of 118.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,924K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 29.77% over the last quarter.

