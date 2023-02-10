Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS)

Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.22MM shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS). This represents 0.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.88MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.87% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integral Ad Science Holding is $13.39. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.87% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding is $467MM, an increase of 18.64%. The projected annual EPS is $0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integral Ad Science Holding. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAS is 0.39%, a decrease of 14.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 154,433K shares. The put/call ratio of IAS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 94,380K shares representing 61.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Advisors holds 22,723K shares representing 14.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 3,403K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 32.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 7.06% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 2,752K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAS by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 2,428K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Its mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. IAS does this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide.

