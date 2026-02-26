Sapphire Foods India (NSEI:SAPPHIRE) Price Target Decreased by 10.66% to 294.10

The average one-year price target for Sapphire Foods India (NSEI:SAPPHIRE) has been revised to ₹ 294.10 / share. This is a decrease of 10.66% from the prior estimate of ₹ 329.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 230.28 to a high of ₹ 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.19% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 208.30 / share.

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sapphire Foods India. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPPHIRE is 0.03%, an increase of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.40% to 15,686K shares.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 6,500K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares , representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPPHIRE by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,275K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPPHIRE by 6.23% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,933K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPPHIRE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 767K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPPHIRE by 6.83% over the last quarter.

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 341K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

