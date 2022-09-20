Sapiens' (SPNS) Latest AI-Based Solution Strengthens Portfolio

Sapiens International SPNS recently unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-based Decision Automated Logic Extraction (ALE) solution.



This latest solution helps in the successful digital transformation of insurance providers by extracting and transforming business logic from legacy systems without disruption, reduced performance or loss of functionality.



Decision ALE helps in the extraction and transformation of business data from legacy systems to decision models for ongoing management in Sapiens Decision Manager. It also helps in lowering operational costs for insurance providers.

Sapiens Riding on Portfolio Strength & Expanding Partner Base

Sapiens is gaining traction with higher-tier carriers, driven by its portfolio strength. Moreover, its expanding partner base has been a key catalyst.



Recently, AEGIS selected Sapiens’ ReinsurancePro to enhance its internal controls processes, automated calculations and reporting. It will replace AEGIS’ complex custom applications and spreadsheets.



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Price and Consensus

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. price-consensus-chart | Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Quote

Moreover, the Sapiens Intelligence solution was deployed by Old Mutual Insure, South Africa's oldest insurance company. Sapiens’ IllustrationPro, ApplicationPro and DigitalSuite were selected by EquiTrust Life, a leading North American life and health insurance company.



Other notable wins in recent times include NYCM Insurance, Altshuler Shaham Investment House and Encova Insurance, among others.



Meanwhile, in August, Sapiens announced four new strategic partnerships — with Akur8, Shift, Soleadify and Imburse — to expand its footprint in the European market. These partnerships expanded Sapiens’ customers’ access to the widest range of innovative insuretech solutions in the region.



Sapiens also entered into an agreement with Intellagents, a no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance marketplace platform provider, to expand its P&C ecosystem and connect its agents and insurers to a new digital marketplace with best-in-class insuretech solutions, data sources, AI providers and more.

What Awaits Sapiens Shares in the Rest of 2022?

Sapiens’ strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to boost its top-line growth. For 2022, Sapiens now expects revenues between $480 million and $485 million, indicating growth of 9.5% at a constant currency basis over 2021.



The current guidance is lower than the previous revenue expectation of $495-$500 million due to unfavorable forex as well as the delayed completion of a European deal.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is currently pegged at $483.45 million, indicating 4.86% growth from the figure reported in 2021. Moreover, the consensus mark for 2022 earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $1.17 per share.



Sapiens has underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector year to date. The company’s shares have declined 41% compared with the sector’s decline of 31.7% year to date.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sapiens currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Absolute Software ABST, Paylocity PCTY and Synchronoss SNCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Absolute shares have gained 16.4% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABST’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 487.5% higher over the past 30 days to 47 cents per share.



Paylocity shares have gained 7.5% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTY’s fiscal 2023 earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $3.58 per share.



Synchronoss shares have lost 49.2% in the year-to-date period. The consensus mark for SNCR’s 2022 earnings has been steady at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Absolute Software Corporation (ABST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.