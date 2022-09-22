Sapiens' (SPNS) Expanding Partner Base Strengthens Prospect

Sapiens International SPNS is riding on an expanding partner base and strong portfolio, which are helping it win market share in the insurtech domain. The software solution provider for the insurance industry recently expanded its network in North America with CGI, ForMotiv, Hi Marley, ODG by MCG, and Opterrix as partners.



The expanded partner base will help Sapiens provide more robust solutions and services suitable to address the emerging needs of insurance providers. The ongoing digitalization in the sector has increased the demand for Sapiens’ solutions like ReinsurancePro and Intelligence.



The partnership with CGI enhances Sapiens’ ability to offer end-to-end digital services, which will help its insurance customers rapidly progress in their digital transformation journey. ForMotive’s real-time machine-learning models, which capture and analyze a huge amount of data-related digital behavior, will help provide personalized user experiences.



Meanwhile, Hi Marley helps carriers succeed with its SMS-powered collaboration platform customized for insurance providers. ODG by MCG offers evidence-based guidelines and technology solutions, which support payers, providers and employers in the insurance sector. Opterrix solutions provide insight into risk-associated exposure to certain geography-related climate-change and weather.

Expanding Market Penetration to Aid Top-Line Growth

Sapiens’ expanding partner base will not only smoothen its customers' digital journey but also reduce operational costs. The partnerships are also expanding Sapiens’ international footprint.

In August, Sapiens announced four strategic partnerships with Akur8, Shift, Soleadify and Imburse to expand its footprint in the Europe market.



Sapiens’ solutions have been witnessing increased adoption in international markets. The Sapiens Intelligence solution was deployed by Old Mutual Insure, South Africa's oldest insurance company. Sapiens’ IllustrationPro, ApplicationPro and DigitalSuite were selected by EquiTrust Life, a leading North American life and health insurance company.



Sapiens’ top line is expected to benefit from the above-mentioned trends. For 2022, the company expects revenues between $480 million and $485 million, indicating growth of 9.5% on a constant-currency basis from that reported in 2021.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $483.45 million, indicating 4.86% growth from the figure reported in 2021. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at $1.17 per share.



However, Sapiens continues to suffer from the macroeconomic challenges plaguing the technology sector. Its shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector year to date. The company’s shares have lost 41.5% compared with the sector’s decline of 31.9% year to date.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sapiens currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Absolute Software ABST, Paylocity PCTY and Synchronoss SNCR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Absolute shares have gained 16.5% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABST’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 487.5% higher over the past 30 days to 47 cents per share.



Paylocity shares have gained 5.5% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTY’s fiscal 2023 earnings has been steady over the past 30 days at $3.58 per share.



Synchronoss shares have lost 51.4% in the year-to-date period. The consensus mark for SNCR’s 2022 earnings has been steady at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days.



