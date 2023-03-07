Sapiens' (SPNS) Expanding Customer Base Aids Growth Prospects

Sapiens International SPNS is benefiting from an expanding international clientele and strong partner base. Thanks to its portfolio strength, Sapiens has been serving insurers across countries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



Sapiens’ growing presence in the region is helping it win accolades. Its IDITSuite for Property and Casualty recently won Celent's 2023 XCelent award for the Breadth of Functionality category in the EMEA region.



Research and consulting firm Celent named IDITSuite as a “Luminary” (the top-tier in its Technical Capabilities Matrix) solution in EMEA, as well as in the Asia Pacific.



In its latest report, Celent also praised Sapiens Tia Policy Solutions and DianaSuite. While Tia Policy was named a Functionality Standout (both in EMEA, as well as the LATAM region), DianaSuite was named a Noteworthy Solution.



Celent’s report for North America praised Sapiens PolicyPro for P&C and PolicyPro for Workers' Compensation. While PolicyPro for P&C was named a Functionality Standout, PolicyPro for Workers' Compensation was named a Noteworthy Solution.



Sapiens’ strong portfolio is helping it gain customers across the Americas, Europe and Africa. Moreover, an expanding partner base is driving prospects. Sapiens has expanded its network in North America with CGI, ForMotiv, Hi Marley, ODG by MCG and Opterrix as partners.



In February, Sapiens launched its cloud-first Life core platform CoreSuite for Life & Pensions with South Africa's Hollard Group Risk, a division of Hollard Life Insurance Company Limited.



Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions is an end-to-end, cloud-first, digitally enhanced Policy Administration System, for individual and group products, across Life, Health, Wealth, and Pensions.



European insurance provider MS Amlin selected Sapiens IDITSuite to replace its legacy systems across several European countries, including France, Belgium and Netherlands.



Sapiens has also established its presence in Finland, owing to the collaboration with LocalTapiola, Finland's second-largest insurance company.



Sapiens’ expanding clientele and partner base is driving top-line growth. In 2022, revenues increased 7.8% at constant currency (CC) to reach $474.8 million. Sapiens expects revenues between $502 million and $507 million for 2023.

Sapiens' peers in the Zacks Computer Software like Blackbaud BLKB and Salesforce CRM reported strong quarterly earnings.



Blackbaud reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. The bottom line declined 9.3% year over year.



Total revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $274.8 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The top line was driven by strength in recurring revenues.



Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings doubled to $1.68 per share from the 84 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36.



Quarterly non-GAAP earnings included a loss of 25 cents per share from the mark-to-mark accounting of CRM’s strategic investments at a non-GAAP tax rate of 22%. However, the company’s ongoing restructuring initiative, which includes trimming the workforce, benefited fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings by 9 cents per share.



Investors are eagerly waiting for the upcoming earnings report from Oracle ORCL, which is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 on Mar 9.



Total revenues for the fiscal third quarter, including Cerner, are expected to grow 21-23% at CC and 17-19% in US dollars. Total cloud growth, including Cerner, is expected to grow 46-50% in cc and 43-47% in US dollar.



Non-GAAP earnings is expected to grow between 4% and 8% and be between $1.17 and $1.21 in US dollar.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.