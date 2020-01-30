Sapiens (SPNS) and Tesla (TSLA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. I know you are here for the second one, but first things first and that is Sapiens SPNS. Brian highlights the idea that it is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A for the growth style score. Brian shows the estimates moving a little higher for this stock and then speaks to the valuation. The chart does have some missing data, but the important thing to note is the positive direction of the earnings estimates.

The next stock Brian looks at is Tesla TSLA and we all know that Brian put the stock in Home Run Investor back when it was trading at $39. A day after a big beat, Brian describes why the stock is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)and why he expects the Rank to move higher. Shorts have been buried by this recent burst, and Brian shares a story about why he was blocked on Twitter by the "head short in charge" and its not for what you might expect. Brian isn't "spiking the football" here as he expects more growth and continued short covering.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.