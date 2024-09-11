Sapiens Rises 21.1% Year to Date: How Should You Play SPNS Stock Now?

Sapiens International SPNS shares have gained 21.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer—Software industry and broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 9.7% and 14.5%, respectively.



SPNS’ positive share price movement has been driven by strong revenue growth and solid performance in North America (up double-digit) and Europe (up mid-single-digit). Its strong portfolio and an expanding clientele and partner base are key catalysts.



In second-quarter 2024, revenues hit $137 million, up 6.6% year over year. Earnings of 37 cents per share increased 2.78% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Expanding Clientele and Partner Base Aid SPNS Stock

Sapiens’ prospects are benefiting from an expanding clientele base. In recent times, its solutions have been adopted by a Tier 1 Canadian Life and Health Insurance Carrier, U.S. niche insurance provider Society Insurance, TX-based Continental General and Rockford Mutual Insurance company.



SPNS has more than 600 customers across multiple segments, including Property & Casualty (P&C) and life, pension & annuity.



A strong partner base that includes the likes of Microsoft MSFT has been a key catalyst. The collaboration has helped it win new customers. Republic Life Insurance, the first direct-to-consumer insurer, utilizes Sapiens’ core platform and Microsoft Cloud for point-of-sale life insurance policy decisions and full policy management through its customer portal.



Pan America Life Insurance Group has implemented the Sapiens IllustrationPro SaaS solution and Microsoft Azure cloud to streamline processes, expand product offerings and expedite market entry.



Sapiens recently collaborated with Addresscloud to guide insurers with advanced capabilities to understand geographic risk. The partnership aims to improve AddressCloud's ability to assess and manage geographic risks using advanced location intelligence.



Portfolio strength has been a key catalyst. It recently launched Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C for the North American insurance market.

Sapiens’ Outlook Positive

For 2024, SPNS expects revenues to be between $550 million and $555 million, indicating 7.3% growth over 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $552.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.37%.



Operating income is expected to be between $99.6 million and $102.7 million. SPNS still expects the non-GAAP operating margin to be between 18.1% and 18.5%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and indicating a 9.63% increase over the 2023 tally.

Zacks Rank & Valuation

Sapiens stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of C suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



Sapiens currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock.

