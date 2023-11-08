News & Insights

Markets
SPNS

Sapiens Q3 Earnings Rise, In Line With View; Confirms FY23 Outlook

November 08, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sapiens International Corp. N.V. (SPNS), a software solution provider, on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter. Earnings also matched the Street view.

Further, the company maintained its adjusted revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.

Quarterly earnings increased 18.5 percent to $15.9 million or $0.28 per share from $13.4 million or $0.24 per share for the same period last year.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $19.1 million or $0.34 per share compared to earnings of $16.9 million or $0.30 per share in the previous year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue rose 9.8 percent to $130.7 million from $119.0 million in the prior year, driven by growth in European and North America regions. Adjusted revenue was $130.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report revenue of $129.97 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company said it continues to expect adjusted revenue in the range of $511 million to $516 million. The analysts' estimate $514.16 million.

On Tuesday, Sapiens shares closed at $27.95 down 0.39% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.