Sapiens price target lowered to $30 from $38 at Barclays

November 12, 2024 — 05:46 am EST

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Sapiens (SPNS) to $30 from $38 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s lower than expected revenue and outlook were attributed to delays in software-as-a-service deal closings, among other things, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced estimates post the print.

