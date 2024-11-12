Sapiens price target lowered to $30 from $38 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Sapiens (SPNS) to $30 from $38 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s lower than expected revenue and outlook were attributed to delays in software-as-a-service deal closings, among other things, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced estimates post the print.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.