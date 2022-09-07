Sapiens International's (SPNS) ReinsurancePro Selected by AEGIS

Sapiens International SPNS recently announced that AEGIS has selected its ReinsurancePro to enhance its internal controls processes, automated calculations and reporting.



Sapiens’ ReinsurancePro supports reinsurance accounting and cash management and manages the entire range of reinsurance contracts and activities for all lines of business. It provides statutory reports on demand, incorporates built-in automation of contracts, calculations and processes, and enhances asset identification and collection.



ReinsurancePro’s broad range of capabilities include rich accounting functionality and compliance with auditing and statutory requirements, automated billing and one-click Schedule F generation, and integrated policy and claims solutions to automate the identification and calculation of sessions.



Sapiens’ ReinsurancePro solution will replace AEGIS’ complex custom applications and spreadsheets.

Sapiens Expands Through Partnerships

Sapiens is expanding its presence globally and is gaining traction with higher-tier carriers as they see bigger deals that include more products and regions than in the past.



In August, Sapiens announced four new strategic partnerships, with Akur8, Shift, Soleadify, and Imburse, to expand its footprint in the European market. These partnerships expand Sapiens’ customers’ access to the widest range of innovative insuretech solutions in the region.



In the same month, Sapiens also entered into an agreement with Intellagents, a no-code, hybrid cloud, independent insurance marketplace platform provider, to expand its P&C ecosystem and connect its agents and insurers to a new digital marketplace with best-in-class insuretech solutions, data sources, AI providers and more.



Moreover, Sapiens launched EquiTrust, a new logo for the North America Life business application that will work on the next-generation digital agent experience. The EquiTrust team is expected to increase sales with a more intuitive and engaging experience and provide EquiTrust agents with smoother customer acquisition and service capabilities.



Sapiens’ expanding partner base is expected to boost its top-line growth. For 2022, Sapiens now expects revenues between $480 million and $485 million, indicating growth of 9.5% on a constant currency over 2021.



The current guidance is lower than the previous revenue expectation of $495-$500 million due to unfavorable forex as well as delayed completion of a European deal.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is currently pegged at $483.45 million, indicating 4.86% growth from the figure reported in 2021. Moreover, the consensus mark for 2022 earnings has declined 2.5% over the past 30 days to $1.17 per share.



Sapiens has underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector year to date. The company’s shares have declined 39.1% compared with the sector’s decline of 29.6% year to date.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sapiens currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Absolute Software ABST, Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Arista Networks ANET. All three sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Absolute Software shares have gained 10.6% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Absolute Software's fiscal 2023 earnings has risen 487.5% over the past 30 days to 47 cents per share.



Axcelis shares have declined 16.6% in the year-to-date period. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has been steady at $4.69 per share over the past 30 days.



Arista shares have declined 18.2% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has shifted upward by 1.3% to $4.04 per share in the past month.



