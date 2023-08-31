Sapiens International (SPNS) Price Target Increased by 20.77% to 32.03

The average one-year price target for Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been revised to 32.03 / share. This is an increase of 20.77% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.33% from the latest reported closing price of 29.84 / share.

Sapiens International Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.26 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 received the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $29.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 7.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sapiens International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNS is 0.11%, an increase of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 18,187K shares. The put/call ratio of SPNS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 966K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 944K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing a decrease of 30.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 9.16% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 720K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing a decrease of 31.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 9.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 706K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 14.51% over the last quarter.

PRDSX - T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund holds 688K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Sapiens International Background Information

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements.

