Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Sapiens International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Sapiens International had US$98.7m of debt, up from US$78.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$172.2m in cash, leading to a US$73.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Sapiens International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SPNS Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sapiens International had liabilities of US$146.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$162.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$172.2m as well as receivables valued at US$91.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$46.1m.

Since publicly traded Sapiens International shares are worth a total of US$1.61b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sapiens International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Sapiens International has been able to increase its EBIT by 27% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sapiens International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Sapiens International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Sapiens International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Sapiens International's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$73.5m. The cherry on top was that in converted 101% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$53m. So we don't think Sapiens International's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Sapiens International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

