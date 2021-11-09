Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sapiens International's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sapiens International had debt of US$98.8m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$118.5m over a year. However, it does have US$184.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$86.0m.

A Look At Sapiens International's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SPNS Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sapiens International had liabilities of US$151.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$157.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$184.7m and US$90.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$33.6m.

This state of affairs indicates that Sapiens International's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$1.90b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sapiens International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Sapiens International grew its EBIT by 24% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Sapiens International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Sapiens International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Sapiens International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Sapiens International has US$86.0m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 112% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$60m. So is Sapiens International's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sapiens International you should be aware of.

