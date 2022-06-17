Markets
Sapiens International Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Sapiens International Corp. N.V. (SPNS) shares are trading more than 14 percent on Friday morning, bouncing back from a year-to-date low. The shares have been climbing since Thursday.

On Wednesday, the company announced that Sapiens' claims solutions for P&C and for Workers' Compensation have been recognized by Celent as Functionality Standouts in the Celent 2022.

Currently, shares are at $24.14, up 15.28 percent from the previous close of $20.94 on a volume of 348,366. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $20.00-$38.32 on average 151,684.

