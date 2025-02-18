SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $SPNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL ($SPNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $134,310,000, missing estimates of $138,509,880 by $-4,199,880.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 369,947 shares (+65.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,940,475
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 282,612 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,593,784
- UBS GROUP AG added 216,758 shares (+323.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,824,287
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. removed 160,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,963,200
- NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 155,880 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,188,495
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 148,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,984,821
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 137,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,111,282
