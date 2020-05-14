Sapiens International Corporation NV (SPNS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Sapiens International Corporation NV (NASDAQ: SPNS)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 9:30 a.m. ET

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator and thanks to everyone, who is joining us today to review our first quarter financial results. I hope everyone is healthy and safe. I will start with a review of the quarter, followed by an update on our businesses. Roni Giladi will follow with a detailed overview of financial results and share our outlook for the remainder of 2020.

Our first quarter performance reflects our continued focus on supporting our existing customers and closing new business. We reported 17.9% revenue growth in the quarter and increased operating margin by 80 basis points to 16.1% with both P&C and life and pension contributing to our year-over-year growth. We maintain our momentum through the end of the quarter, signing several new logos even in late-March after the COVID-19 outbreak started. Overall, COVID-19 had only slight impact in the first quarter, as we prioritze performance while adjusting our approach to operations.

We work closely with our large customer base supporting them in their transition to remote work format and addressing the challenges they face in the transition. The vast majority of Sapiens' in work remotely with the required infrastructure and guidelines in place. As a result, our transition to work from home format was relatively smooth. I'm incredibly proud of my team's hard work in this unique and challenging environment. And I would like to mention the fast adjustment that our customer did to shift to work remotely and continue their customer services and transformation projects. Today, most of our deliverables to our existing customer continues and we see minimal impact in our revenue stream for existing customers. Having said that, we anticipate delay in the implementation of new customers on-boarding later in the year. We see three possible outcomes of new customers: Number one, continuous plan entering the agreement with us, as this a strategic step for them. Number two, entering blueprint as a starting point of the implementation. Or number three, placing the agreement on hold until there is less uncertainty from the COVID-19. Again the overall impact of delay of new business is not material. As I mentioned, despite the COVID-19 outbreak we had the several new wins and go-lives during the quarter.

And we have expanded our ecosystem of partnerships. Illinois Mutual Life Insurance, chose Sapiens for it's Life Digital Transformation project. The American insurer plans to deliver our Life and Pension offering to optimize sales, drive new business and provide a superior customer experience. Preferred physicians Medical Risk Retention Group went live with Sapiens' P&C offering on the cloud. This client selected our CoreSuite as part of their technology and business transformation strategy to support their growth strategy and next-gen customers.

SA Taxi from South Africa went live with Sapiens IDIT Suite to offer its client new short-term business insurance product. Growing our business with our existing customer base has always been a priority for Sapiens and we do see more and more cross sell and up sell opportunity across our portfolio. In February, one of our Tier 1 clients in South Africa went live with Sapiens' P&C Suite, the selection of our P&C Solution follow the successful deployment of our Sapiens' life and pension suite.

As I mentioned earlier, we see many more selling opportunity with our existing customers. We are now enjoying the return on our investment in our Life and pension policy administration business that include expansion into group live, an improvement of overall technology spec of our Life and Pension suite. As I mentioned in our previous earning calls, our Life and Pension policy admin solution was awarded the XCelent Award for it's Advanced Technology in January.

In parallel, we started to see growing interest in our life and Pension solutions. Following the COVID-19 the Life insurance market is already reporting a spike in the sales of new life policies, which we expect to accelerate further the modernization or Life and Pension system, which has slowed down in the recent years. These royalties already reflected in our growing pipeline for our life and pension policies admin in EMEA. In the P&C, we continue to gain momentum globally in the first quarter. We grow our share with the existing customer that they expand their business, with us beyond core to include digital reinsurance analytic and managed services.

We have also have successful growth, the adoption of cloud deployment, which give customer a more flexible deployment model. I'm delighted to announce that we close the 100 customers mark for the reinsurance solution. Sapiens' Reinsurance Solutions allows insurance to manage their entire range of reinsurance contract and activities with rich accounting and reporting functionality.

Sapiens DECISION is seeing continued expansion in insurance. DECISION provide insurance careers with a platform to develop unique solution is complex business logic. Markets are now embracing the solution either we saw a policy admin or with a stand-alone offering. Gartner cited DECISION in their hype cycle report as a simple solution for risk and compliance DECISION management. On the digital front our recent acquisition help us to expand our digital offering and improve our competitive standing.

As you may recall, in February, we completed the acquisition of a German-based Insurtech Sum.Cumo. We started integrating our operational sales team and they have already realized the benefit with larger market present in that region and expanded digital offerings that we can leverage. In terms of service model across all of our product, we see an increased demand for managed services. Our managed services offering both tremendous value to our customer, during the COVID-19. The platform allows caregivers to focus on their business, while we take care of the operational part of their technology. We expect continue growth for this mode of services.

On our ecosystem we have added several new partners. As there are places integrated real-time geographic sales data in our P&C CoreSuite. SPLICE software help us to provide streamline billing, claims, marketing and customer experience, communication solution to insurers. Our investment in R&D provides continue improvement in course of our offering, which is receiving recognition from leading industry experts. Sapiens work closely with leading industry analysts, such as Gartner, Celent, Novarica and SMAs [Phonetics], which gives us confidence in our product roadmap are now area of business focus. We are aligning our priorities to match the insurance industry needs and trends both for market coverage and product offering perspective.

Sapiens is well positioned to benefit from market trends impacting our customer, which include the migration from legacy system and adoption of digital capabilities. The current business disruption related to COVID-19 highlights the need for legacy insurance company to modernize their platform, so they can improve, remote access and offer -- and offer digital services. As well as maintain compliance and meet regulatory requirements COVID-19 is proven to be an accelerator of the trend that began in the last few years.

Today, more than ever it has become essential for all careers to increase digital capacity. Today shoppers expect quote insurance purchase and service delivery to a variety of digital channels. This market shift with compel careers small or big to complete their digital transformation. From Sapiens' point of view we have optimized our mode of operation to meet the new business reality. First, our partnership approach with our customer has proven to be an advantage, especially these days.

In the last year, we have invested in developing and expanding our customer success to executive team. Our direct customer relation have been beneficial aspect of our business model, especially in these challenging business environment, as we help customer address their new and unique challenges to COVID-19. In return this help us to secure our recurring revenue, while increasing sales we see in our customer base. The close relationship we enjoy with customer give us meaningful knowledge of their business challenge unique operational environment in their team. This connection, help us to be highly accurate in our response to their needs and delivery of additional solution to enable their goals and success.

In fact, we are increasing our customer success team to meet the demand from existing customers. As we adapt to the new normal, our on operation have gone through some changes as well. The global business environment is rapidly evolved in reaction to COVID-19 and the agile response to Sapiens' team to this changes is increasing, our digital engagement model. As we look at the marketing in the context of COVID-19 we believe that the B2B sales and marketing will have to be replanned.

As a result, we are adjusting our marketing mix through digital channels. Today as many industry events are canceled or postponed. We are accelerating our digital marketing activities with a new offering like digital, educational session to our customer and prospect. In the move from face to face meeting to information rich virtual event. We can include more people from our team. By bringing a bigger team into our customer and prospect interaction we can provide more value and improve outcomes. We are increasing the frequency of -- of FaceTime engagement through a virtual meeting creating more touch points with the market. We already see the benefit of the action we took despite the COVID-19 economic, new projects and existing projects are continuing discussion and progressing in their engagements with Sapiens. Our priority remains executing our growth strategy for the remainder of 2020 we will continue to go where we have already landed and leverage our investments. We remained focused on building a unified global platform of innovating Digital Insurance solution to advance our competitive position as one-stop shop for insurance software. We finance products and services. We seek business growths organically and with M&A, while we see further opportunity to increase operating efficiency and improving margins. While there continue to be near term uncertainly for COVID-19, we remained focused on execution. We have taken appropriate action to provide a necessary flexibility and operating efficiency, we see in the current circumstance.

Strong demand for our Digital Products combined, with a high recurrent revenue and a solid balance sheet, position us for success in this challenging environment. I'm confident that there is a global economy recovers, Sapiens will emerge a stronger and well positioned for continued growth.

I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Roni Giladi to provide more detail on our financial results. Please go ahead, Roni.

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Roni. I will review the first quarter non-GAAP results, followed by comments on the balance sheet and cash flow and end with our guidance for the remainder of 2020. Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 increased 17.9% to $90.5 million from $76.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The organic revenue growth was 10% with a balance coming from the impact of the Calculo and Sum.cumo acquisition. Eliminating the currency impact, our organic growth was 11%. Our revenue in North America totalled $44.6 million, an increase of 16.8% compared to last year.

Revenue in Europe totalled $40.2 million, up 25% increase compared to last year, mainly due to the last two acquisitions. Revenue from North America and Europe combined represent 94% of our business. Gross profit this quarter totalled $39.8 million, compared to $33.1 million in the first quarter of last year. Our gross margin increased to 44% from 43.1% in the first quarter of last year. Operational expenses, R&D and SG&A including the investment from Calculo and Sum.Cumo remained consistent in this quarter with the first quarter of 2018 of about 28% of our revenue.

Moving to operational profit. Operating profit totalled $14.6 million this quarter, compared to $11.8 million in Q1 of 2019. And $14.3 million in prior quarter. Operating margin increased in the first quarter to 16.1% an 80 basis points improvement from Q1 of 2019. Eliminating the currency impact, our operating margin would have been 17% based on currency of Q1 of 2019 results. Operating margin reduced slightly from Q4 of 2019 to Q1 of 2020 from 16.5% to 16.1% primarily due to lower operating margin of the acquired entities, which we intend to improve during the year. Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders for the quarter was $10.4 million, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of last year, which reflect 24% growth. EPS increased to $0.20 from $0.17 of last year.

Turning to our balance sheet as of March 31, we had cash and cash equivalents of $80 million. In order to strengthen our balance sheet in response to COVID-19 pandemic, we took a loan from commercial bank in the amount of $20 million with instalment payment over the next two years. These new loan bring our total debt to $80 million of which $60 million is spread over six years and $20 million over the next two years. In the first quarter, we achieved $3.8 million in free cash flow, which is below our quarterly average due to significantly higher free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019. The combined average free cash flow of the two quarters is in line with our target quarterly free cash flow. In spite of global impact of COVID-19 we are announcing a dividend of $0.14 per share. Paying the dividend reflects our continued confidence in our business, our ability to generate cash and our commitment to our shareholders. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2020 to the shareholders of record as of May 27, 2020.

In closing, I would like to turn to our guidance for 2020. The global economy experienced significant disruption from COVID-19 and we have managed the pandemic effect for both our employees and our customers world wide. That said our business model has shown its strength under this new business environment. First from an operational perspective, we are a software company, which fortunately allow us to reasonably begin to work from home. Today 98% of our Sapiens' worldwide employee base is successfully working from home. Gradually and carefully employees are starting to return to our offices. Second, from a business perspective, the sector we serve insurance, is an essential business that must continue to manage risk. Sapiens delivery a core system solution for insurers and this is assured customer stickiness.

As a result, we have very high visibility of our revenue stream from existing customer, which is almost 90% of our revenue. These factors give us confidence for the remainder of the year. That said we faced some headwinds. Macroeconomic uncertainty is impacting the timeline to close new business and commence implementation. As a result, we are revising our 2020 revenue guidance to a new range of $368 million to $377 million as compared to prior range of $377 million to $383 million, reflecting 2% reduction in the midpoint of the range. The operational efficiency measures we took to adjust our cost to low revenue expectation and our ability to do so across all departments differently allow us to maintain 2020 operating margin guidance unchanged in the range of 16% to 16.5%.

We'd like now to turn the call back to Roni Al-Dor for closing comments. Roni.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Roni. The customer success team is doing an outstanding job providing critical support to our customers globally, while our global sales team continue to be focused on signing new businesses in the new market conditions. Our leadership team remain focused on delivery growth and margin expansion as we execute against our long-term objective of improving shareholder value. Sapiens is well positioned for success and growth.

I would now like to close our prepared remarks and open the call for questions. Operator?

Mayank Tandon -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Thank you. Roni and Roni, congrats on the quarter, very impressive in the face of this global pandemic. So I wanted to first start with just the shift to cloud. Roni I think you said that, you think this could be a potential catalyst. I'm just wondering, how are you addressing the sales challenges in a virtual environment to be able to take advantage of the opportunities in the market as more careers start to really embrace the cloud?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes, hi, Mayank. As you -- as you mentioned all digital and cloud can be more interesting at this time. As you know, we have more than 400 customer worldwide. So we are going to each of them, we saw our managed service approach is including cloud and we are bringing more and more opportunity to this area. So that's definitely from the existing clients and almost say most of our new prospects is also looking for cloud. So we did a lot of investment in the last few years and we are ready.

Mayank Tandon -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Okay, so you haven't really had any challenges in terms of closing these deals and converting these opportunities due to the virtual nature of the sales process, you've been able to navigate through that and still close at a pretty healthy rate. Is that so?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

No, in terms of closing deals, as I mentioned in my call that we have, it's not related just for clouds, we have challenges for many for getting more pipeline, the deals that we have on the table. It's OK. Sometimes we have delayed, but it's not related to the cloud.

Mayank Tandon -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Got it, OK. I wanted to just shift gears to the model, maybe Roni, if you could comment on the trajectory of revenue growth and margins. These changes because of the pandemic, or do you think it's going to be, you following the same seasonal pattern that we've seen historically on both the top line and margin front?

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Mayank, this is Roni G. I think in this time our business model showed strength. We are selling core system solution to insurance career, and they has a very high visibility and stickiness, which is very important at this time for a very long way period. This is a core system solution and how our customers run their business. So in terms of our revenue, every year we are entering about 90% of the deal are coming from existing customer. This is implementation that started from last year in a customer post go-live, we see minimal impact due to this pandemic on this level. Yes, there are some upside and even downside in this area, we are focused on customer success team to be able to do core sale to existing customers, because it is there in these days.

In the sales cycle as Roni mentioned, we see longer time to close the deal. Although, beginning of the year, even in March and April, we signed new opportunity we see some delay in people taking decision in closing the deal, some of them are signing going to blueprint and then put this in hold. So we see there some delay. So we are seeing more revenue from existing, slightly less from new customer and this is the reason for the change in the guidance. If we look organically, we are expecting to grow this year about 9% and on top of that the average additional M&A. So this is the guidance that we show.

In terms of profitability, we are able to adjust our cost structure accordingly, to the revenue level and this is what we did the immediately when this started. And as you can see, we split this to two-area. The first one is the vendor that we are working with them. For example, event, training, flights all of expenses on facility will be able to monitor when you do it and in the terms of the employee, we adjust the employees to the revenue level. And so, if we have some slowdown in revenue. We do some freeze in hiring and, therefore, been able to protect our profitability and this is the reason we've been able to remain our profitability level between 16% to 16.5% unchanged and we started the year even with 16.1%.

So overall I would say the business model stay continue, and we look forward to it. Yes, there are some slowdown due to pandemic. But overall stayed the same.

Mayank Tandon -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Got it. And then just very final question here, from my perspective, a lot of the companies that have large delivery hubs in India have had supply side constraints just because of the work from home shift, it doesn't seems like that disrupted your model. Can you just comment on how you address those challenges. If there were challenges that you faced from the lock-down was announced in India in late-March? Thank you.

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

We started the mid-March event to do some testing, working from home for the entire company globally, basically for three days sales of the Company globally went to work from home and we measure if we are capable of this, are we using laptops, firewall in all of that. And basically, we've been able to do this successfully and work from home as I mentioned 98% of the employee are working from home.

Regarding India we had some concerns. The reason is not our offices or the employee is the infrastructure that exists in India as a country, but as of now, we see that this is working well we are being able to provide services in terms of delivery and R&D to internal and for our customers. So currently we do not see any impact as of today, we hope to continue also in the future.

Mayank Tandon -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Excellent, thank you so much.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mayank.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Glad you're all safe and well. I guess, I wanted to touch a little bit on, first of all, what you're seeing with the existing customer deployments, so obviously as you think about existing customers roll-out implementation in late-March, early April did you see, was there a pause maybe and that's picked up was there people sort of reevaluating pacing of deliverables and that's changed. Just some color on what you've seen that might have happened in the last couple of weeks of March, early April and sort of now, say four weeks later, sort of what that trend looks like?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Bhavan. I will take this. 15% of Sapiens' revenue is coming from customer that we signed last year and right now are being in the middle or early stage or end of the stage of the implementation of the core system solution. In the company we are monitoring this area. Basically, we are monitoring all the key accounts in major revenue level and we put also attention into this, we thought that there will be three opportunities or three options to them to work, either continue as usual, or to postponed the implementation to a longer period, which means slightly revenue this year moving to next year, or to put the entire thing in freeze.

As of today and we are already two months into this, we do not have even one customer that stop implementation all the customer continue, I must say that there is potentially some discussion on extending the time, but not putting the entire project in freeze. We do not have a situation like this. So overall, small impact, not material and again, this represents about 15% of our revenue level.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

So let me just drill down that a little bit. So when you look at the guidance Roni and you've got the potential for extending the timelines for these projects and you built that in, or how much have you build that into the guidance, today. I understand the new logos will be tough, and that makes sense for everybody, especially for complex kind of mission critical systems, but for the existing guys, how much have you sort of thought about building that into guidance?

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Basically [Speech Overlap]

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

Sort of the risk analysis of the projects that are going on? Yeah.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

We factor some delay not material one, but some delay that the revenue will we see from 2019 to 2020. But as I mentioned earlier, we are right now, extending or increasing the theme of customer success, we see right now opportunity and not real opportunity, we are doing so, of increase in the revenue that our customer that post go live and can consume from us additional services, Roni mentioned digital solution, a offshore of capability that other companies cannot fulfil. So we are compensating these with existing customer that post go live with additional services that we can offer. But we factor this in, already.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

Got it, got it, got it. And then I wanted to onto the Life and Annuities the reinsurance business. If I look at that you sort of thought about that business to be stable to flat, but you've now had some wins, given the investment aside, I guess, as we think about Life and Annuities, how does that layer into the growth initiatives, is this implied in growth this year. Do you think that adds to some of the growth this year or do you think that's more like 2021, 2022 and that plays out?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

I think we saw already shift in the life area in terms of growth. We already started this last year we win some deals I can say right now that we have also some opportunity nice opportunity that we are working on and Q1 was go for life more on the European side less on the USA side, but overall the entire life is slightly growing single-digit, but growing.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

Got you, got you. And then one -- one last one from me, you've talked about sort of this shift to managed services. You've talked about cloud, but historically, you said there's been very little interest in cloud. And so I'd love to understand sort of not this year, maybe but in the next two to three years. How big, excuse me, how big do you think the managed services business could be as a percentage of revenue. And obviously that's a very nice recurring fees. And then what it gross margins in that business like Roni?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Today, we do not have significant amount of managed services plus cloud revenue. But I would say that all the deal that we are signing. I would say majority of them are managed services let's say cloud opportunity. So think about this 500 customer we are signing, let's say 30, 40 new deals every year. This is the place of moving to cloud, plus managed services, it can go to let's say 15%, 20%, let's say in several years not now. In terms of profitability in the initial days it's cost us more, but the beauty of this great additional stickiness and higher profitability, let's say, number two, three and going onwards.

Bhavan Suri -- William Blair -- Analyst

Thank you, guys, I appreciate that and stay safe. Thank you.

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Bhavan.

Bryan C. Bergin -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Hi. I think you're doing well. I wanted to ask if you can give some comments on client behaviour that you're seeing based on the customer size. I'm curious if you're having different conversations. We're seeing different priorities at some of the larger insurance organizations versus the traditional base in the lower tiers?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, this is Roni. We don't -- the behavioural form that the customer can be different for each one of them. I think the main focus right now from the -- from the -- the customer that in production is make sure that we are able to maintain them, we can work remotely and -- and we can add more value, they are looking for -- for their transformation projects that we have the main challenges in the welcome home, mainly in Europe, because most of our client in U.S. regular to work from home, there is few customer in Europe, this is relatively new for them and also new for our employee from the rest of the world, but we don't see any big changes on the, where they -- they really want to invest for sure the -- everything around digital and digital enable and this is something that's interesting to all of our customers.

Bryan C. Bergin -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Okay. And then as we think about the progress here over the next couple of quarters, do you expect to see the June quarter as a low point and a build from there from a growth standpoint or what do you expect it to be relatively even as you go through the balance of the year?

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, this is Roni G. I think if we look at the yearly guidance, we are still focusing growth area, as I mentioned earlier, it's about 9% we are planning to grow quarter-over-quarter, steady state. The new layers of building on top of each time. So we do not have any drop. We are going to continue. I think additional layoff revenue quarter-over-quarter.

Bryan C. Bergin -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. And just last one for you here as the current environment changed anything around capital allocation as it relates to M&A, obviously you have the dividend announcement here, I'm just curious on the M&A front, anything around commentary on pipeline and the valuations, you may be seeing?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, this is Roni. M&A is part of our strategy. So we didn't stop adding [Phonetics] into M&A. Yes, we are looking it not big companies, we are looking to medium to small size company to mitigate the risk, we understand that also the due diligence process will be remotely. So we are conscious about this and we will make sure that we reduce the risk as much as possible.

And we are looking to do M&A, we think that the valuation will go down. We think that the private companies are still did not they just fully they change in the valuation. It will take months two, three in order to adjust and then be more realistic in terms of valuation and we will be ready. As we mentioned earlier, we took a loan of $20 million immediately as this pandemic started to be able to execute, when we find the right opportunity.

Bryan C. Bergin -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Tavy Rosner -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered. I guess if I can have just a final one on the guidance you gave a lot of color, if I put in all together, what you've said, correct me, if I'm wrong, but it sounds like most of revenues have been recurring and therefore on the decrease in guidance reflects to some investment being delayed by some of your clients. However, if I look at the long-term the current situation has bring awareness to more and more insurance company and the need for them to digitise their solution. So I guess looking into 2020 and 2021 together, would you say that the outlook now is better than what it was couple of months ago, driven by the increase in potential new contracts on the roads?

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Tavy. This is Roni. I think the outlook is more relaxed. I think in the early days, it was very much concerning, right now it's little big company are releasing the restriction, we'd like to give some color, I think Roni mentioned this, when he talked. The Digital is becoming more and more a demand from our customer. Recently we acquired company in Germany, Sum.Cumo and we see higher demand than we expected, when we quote acquired this company. So we see revenue there above our expectation, because of the digitalization and they are supporting us in the revenue of growth. [Indecipherable] and potentially outside of that. The growth rate that we are seeing right now is about 9%, of course, if the pandemic will continue for a very long time. This will help us, because it will be, will not allow us to close more deal, when we talk to analysts, they are saying that, once this over a lot of company that have legacy solution will quicker their decision in order to move to a modern technology, because this environment do not allow them easily to work from home, so the environment, the macro will remain the same, let's say, after we are out of this pandemic. But if it will stay for longer for sure this will be a impact on us.

Tavy Rosner -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. Thank you, Roni and congrats on the strong results.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Roni Giladi -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Roni Al-Dor -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thank you to operator and thank you to all the participants who joined us today. Have a good day.

