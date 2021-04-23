Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2021

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.278 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 98.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPNS was $32.34, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.85 and a 53.93% increase over the 52 week low of $21.01.

SPNS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). SPNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports SPNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.02%, compared to an industry average of %.

