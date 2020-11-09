Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Just Beat EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.5% to close at US$28.85 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues were US$98m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.18 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 12%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:SPNS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Sapiens International's five analysts is for revenues of US$422.2m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 18% to US$0.76. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$418.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.76 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$31.55. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Sapiens International analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.75. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 15%, in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% next year. So although Sapiens International is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$31.55, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Sapiens International going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sapiens International that you should be aware of.

