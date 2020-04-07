Sapiens International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPNS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.43, changing hands as high as $20.60 per share. Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPNS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.55 per share, with $26.8572 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.