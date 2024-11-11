Sapiens cuts FY24 revenue view to $541M-$546M from $550M-$555M

Consensus $552.69M. Al-Dor continued, “Revenue fell short of our targets in the third quarter, and the challenges we encountered are expected to impact revenue in the fourth quarter. Today, we are revising our 2024 non-GAAP revenue guidance to a range of $541 million to $546 million, down from the previous range of $550 million to $555 million – a 1.6% reduction at the midpoint. However, we expect our non-GAAP operating margin to be within our guidance range at 18.2%. Looking into 2025, we anticipate a low single-digit revenue growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.