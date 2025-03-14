Sapiens Cloud Adopted by Hiscox UK: Should You Watch the Stock?

Sapiens International SPNS announced that Hiscox UK went live with the Sapiens Insurance Platform on Sapiens Cloud. This migration from Microsoft's MSFT cloud platform Azure to SPNS’s cloud-native architecture, powered by Kubernetes, resulted in a 30% improvement in application speed. The transition enhances operational efficiency and service consistency, aligning with Hiscox UK’s long-term strategy of digital transformation and customer-centric innovation.



The Sapiens Insurance Platform is an AI-driven, open and integrated solution that accelerates adoption and maximizes long-term value. It enables insurers to scale, modernize and optimize operations efficiently.



The move also enables Hiscox UK to leverage Sapiens's modern API layer, facilitating seamless integration with top-tier solutions for rating, rules and document management alongside extended digital trading capabilities. This ecosystem empowers Hiscox UK to deliver agile services across its market-leading offerings for both commercial lines and high-net-worth private clients.

Can Sapiens Cloud’s Deal With Hiscox UK Boost Its Stock?

Hiscox UK's transition to the Sapiens Insurance Platform on Sapiens Cloud could positively impact the SPNS stock’s performance. The successful deployment enhances Sapiens' credibility in the insurance technology space, attracting more clients and driving revenue growth.



Sapiens' successful cloud migration for Hiscox UK, delivering a 30% boost in application speed, underscores the strength of its cloud-native architecture. This proven efficiency could position SPNS as a top choice for insurers seeking modernization.



The ongoing collaboration with Hiscox UK, a partner since 2014, exemplifies Sapiens' commitment to delivering tangible business benefits, fostering a strong foundation for sustainable growth and continuous innovation.



However, Sapiens faces competition from Synchronoss Technologies SNCR and Verint Systems VRNT, both of which offer advanced technology solutions to enterprises. While Synchronoss excels in cloud and digital transformation for telecom providers, Verint focuses on AI-powered customer engagement and workforce optimization, posing challenges to Sapiens' market presence.

SPNS’s Revenues Hit by Unfavorable Forex

Sapiens faced significant headwinds due to unfavorable forex, which negatively impacted its revenue growth. As a global company operating in multiple regions, SPNS generates a substantial portion of revenues in foreign currencies, including the euro, British pound and Israeli shekel.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, the depreciation of key currencies relative to the U.S. dollar resulted in a revenue drag, affecting the company's top-line growth despite stable business operations.

Sapiens’ Earnings Estimates Trend Downward

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNS’s first-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 35 cents, which has moved down by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 2.78% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNS’s 2025 earnings has declined by 3 cents to $1.46 per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 1.35% decline from the 2024 actual.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.