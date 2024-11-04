News & Insights

Sapiens Advances Digital Transformation for African Insurer

November 04, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Sapiens (SPNS) has released an update.

Sapiens International has successfully implemented its DataSuite solution for a major African insurer, marking a significant digital transformation milestone. The move to a cloud-based data platform enhances the insurer’s efficiency, scalability, and ability to generate actionable insights, supporting better decision-making. This successful partnership highlights Sapiens’ role in driving innovation and growth within the insurance sector.

