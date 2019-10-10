SAP ups cloud game in 3rd quarter, confirms guidance

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Business software company SAP pre-released a strong set of third-quarter results early on Friday, lifted by a major cloud-computing deal, and reaffirmed its guidance for double-digit growth this year.

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Business software company SAP SAPG.DE pre-released a strong set of third-quarter results early on Friday, lifted by a major cloud-computing deal, and reaffirmed its guidance for double-digit growth this year.

Growth in new cloud bookings more than doubled in the third quarter to 38%, lifted by the three-year deal with an unnamed partner, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said. Margins also expanded.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Leslie Adler)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More