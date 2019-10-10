SAP ups cloud game in 3rd quarter, confirms guidance

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Business software company SAP SAPG.DE pre-released a strong set of third-quarter results early on Friday, lifted by a major cloud-computing deal, and reaffirmed its guidance for double-digit growth this year.

Growth in new cloud bookings more than doubled in the third quarter to 38%, lifted by the three-year deal with an unnamed partner, the Walldorf, Germany-based company said. Margins also expanded.

