SAP Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SAP (NYSE:SAP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for SAP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $221,690, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $190,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $240.0 for SAP over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SAP stands at 287.29, with a total volume reaching 953.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SAP, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SAP Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.4 $7.1 $7.1 $230.00 $68.1K 67 98 SAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.6 $9.4 $9.6 $230.00 $48.0K 908 240 SAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.9 $10.7 $10.8 $240.00 $46.4K 35 73 SAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.8 $10.7 $10.8 $240.00 $44.2K 35 114 SAP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $41.9 $40.2 $41.08 $195.00 $41.0K 23 11

About SAP

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small- to medium-size enterprises.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SAP, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SAP's Current Market Status With a volume of 870,471, the price of SAP is up 2.69% at $235.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

