US Markets
AMZN

SAP to cut 3,000 jobs in efficiency move, explores Qualtrics stake sale

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 26, 2023 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - SAP SAPG.DE on Thursday said it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global staff, and to explore a sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics to focus on strategic growth areas and operate more efficiently.

With the planned job cuts, SAP joins other big tech companies including Microsoft and Amazon in turning to layoffs to cut costs.

SAP reported a 30% revenue increase in its cloud business in the fourth quarter, helped by strong demand for its HANA software.

Analysts are worried that the lucrative cloud segment for big tech companies could be hit hard as customers look to cut spending.

SAP's operating profit grew 17% in the three months through December to 1.71 billion euros ($1.87 billion) on group revenue of 8.44 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel and Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.