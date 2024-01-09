SAP to create new board division focused on cloud growth

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German software firm SAP said on Tuesday that it will create a new executive board division dedicated to accelerating cloud growth starting April 1.

"This Board area, led by Thomas Saueressig, will be focused on ensuring customers' ability to embrace continuous innovation in the cloud," said the company in a statement.

Muhammad Alam will at the same time join the executive board, succeeding Saueressig and assuming responsibility for SAP's product engineering.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.