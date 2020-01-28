SAP Stock Falls as Cloud Concerns Hang Over Software Giant

SAP stock slid on Tuesday despite the German software company lifting guidance for 2020 after posting profit and revenue gains in the fourth quarter.

SAP stock slid on Tuesday despite the German software company lifting guidance for 2020 after posting profit and revenue gains in the fourth quarter.

SAP stock slid on Tuesday despite the German software company lifting guidance for 2020 after posting profit and revenue gains in the fourth quarter.

Net profit rose 22% to €2.18 billion ($2.4 billion) in the final three months of 2019, driven by strong growth in cloud-based products.

However, new cloud orders missed expectations and the company reduced its 2020 guidance for cloud revenue growth. The stock fell 1.8% on Tuesday.

The company has invested heavily in cloud-based acquisitions, including its €8 billion purchase of rival Qualtrics in November 2018, as customers switch from on-site business software to cloud software.

Revenue from cloud-based software grew 32% to €1.9 billion compared with the previous year, lower than analysts’ consensus of €1.94 billion. As a result of “strong business momentum”, the business software maker said it now expected revenue of between €29.2 billion and €29.7 billion in 2020, up from previous guidance of €28.6 billion to €29.2 billion.

The company also raised its operating profit guidance to €8.9 billion to €9.3 billion from a previous range of €8.8 billion to €9.1 billion, in its first set of results under co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein after Bill McDermott brought his decade-long reign to an end in October.

SAP launched a restructuring program in January last year at a cost of up to €950 million and 4,400 jobs. It has also spent $26 billion on cloud-based acquisitions in recent years.

While new cloud bookings in the fourth quarter climbed 19% to €878 million, 10% of that came from a single customer switching from an on-premise account to SAP’s cloud services.

UBS analyst Michael Briest said decelerating bookings was a “concern” and would weigh on the company going forward. The stock fell 1.8% on Tuesday.

Looking ahead. Despite impressive fourth quarter results SAP stock has fallen, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s cloud growth. The German software giant, Europe’s largest tech company by market value, has worked hard to keep up as customers shift from on-site business software towards cloud-based software. With $26 billion having been spent on cloud-based acquisitions already, investors will need to see orders pick up soon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.