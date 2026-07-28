Is SAP Stock a Buy After the 2026 Selloff and Profit Outlook Cut?

SAP SE SAP faces a harder investor debate after a steep share-price reset and a reduced profit outlook for 2026. The selloff has lowered the valuation, but weaker earnings momentum keeps the buy case from being straightforward.

The longer-term story still rests on cloud ERP migration, AI adoption and cash generation. The near-term question is whether those strengths can outweigh guidance pressure, integration costs and negative estimate revisions.

SAP Valuation Reflects a Sharp Reset

SAP shares have fallen 29.6% year to date and 40.5% over the trailing 12 months. That decline has pulled expectations down sharply and shifted the debate from growth scarcity to whether the reset is deep enough.

The stock trades at 18.68 times forward earnings. That multiple needs to be judged against the software sub-industry, the broader technology sector and the S&P 500 benchmarks, since SAP still carries a premium tied to its cloud transition and enterprise software position.

SAP Backlog Supports Future Revenue

SAP’s current cloud backlog stood at €22.9 billion, up 27% year over year. That backlog gives investors a clearer view into contracted future cloud revenues than traditional license-heavy software models typically provide.

Cloud ERP Suite adoption remains important to that visibility. RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP continue to support customer migration to cloud ERP, helping SAP convert legacy enterprise relationships into recurring cloud demand.

Oracle Corporation ORCL remains a relevant comparison because its Fusion applications also target cloud ERP, finance, supply chain and human capital management customers. Oracle’s embedded AI push underscores how competitive the market for enterprise workflow automation has become.

SAP Profit Guidance Limits the Upside

The main offset is the lowered 2026 non-IFRS operating profit guidance from €11.9–€12.3 billion to €11.8–€12.2 billion. That reduction narrows the room for positive earnings surprises at a time when investors are already questioning the speed of cloud-led margin expansion.



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Dremio and Prior Labs are expected to lower annual profit by more than €100 million because of integration costs and ongoing investment. The deals may deepen SAP’s data and AI capabilities, but the near-term effect is dilution rather than margin relief.

SAP Presents a Mixed Risk-Reward Case

SAP’s $184 price target compares with a reported share price of $171.01. The implied upside is modest, which limits the argument for chasing the stock even after the sharp pullback.

Free cash flow and buybacks still provide support. SAP reaffirmed its ability to fund innovation and shareholder returns, but declining legacy revenue and revenue acceleration that is now expected in 2027 leave the stock dependent on execution.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT is another key enterprise software reference point because Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Copilot offerings compete for business application and workflow automation budgets. Its presence raises the bar for SAP’s AI monetization and customer retention.

SAP Scores Argue for Investor Patience

The bottom line is that SAP’s lower valuation is not enough by itself to make the stock a clear buy. The cloud backlog, AI opportunity and cash flow profile support the long-term case, but the profit cut and modest price-target upside argue for selectivity.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Recent downward revisions to earnings estimates reinforce a weak one-to-three-month outlook, which matters because the Zacks Rank is built around the earnings revision trend. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores add to that caution. SAP has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. Those grades suggest the stock still lacks a favorable blend of valuation, growth quality and price momentum despite the substantial reset.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.