SAP SE (XTRA:SAP) Price Target Increased by 18.68% to 178.84

The average one-year price target for SAP SE (XTRA:SAP) has been revised to 178.84 / share. This is an increase of 18.68% from the prior estimate of 150.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from the latest reported closing price of 167.22 / share.

SAP SE Maintains 1.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1321 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.75%, a decrease of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 186,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,887K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,668K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,948K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,201K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 42.83% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,911K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,801K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 0.26% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,092K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,375K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.