SAP SE (WBAG:SAP) Price Target Decreased by 13.13% to 255.34

The average one-year price target for SAP SE (WBAG:SAP) has been revised to € 255,34 / share. This is a decrease of 13.13% from the prior estimate of € 293,95 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 150,12 to a high of € 332,93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of € 263,15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 1.83%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 176,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,899K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,601K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 13.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,267K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,650K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 3.25% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,210K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares , representing a decrease of 27.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 17.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,825K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,687K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 5.74% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 4,607K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.