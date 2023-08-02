Sap SE (SAPGF) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 149.05

The average one-year price target for Sap SE (OTC:SAPGF) has been revised to 149.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 141.21 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.15 to a high of 190.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from the latest reported closing price of 136.03 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sap SE. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPGF is 1.28%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 156,373K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,659K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,632K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 14.52% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 14.13% over the last quarter.
AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,627K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 13.15% over the last quarter.
AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,917K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 24.98% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 12.50% over the last quarter.

- Q2 2023 Q1–Q2 2023 € millions, unless otherwise stated (non-IFRS) Actual Currency ∆ in % ∆ in % Constant Currency Actual Currency ∆ in % ∆ in % Constant Currency Cloud Gross Profit SaaS1 1,888 19 23 3,675 22 23 PaaS2 437 47 50 843 50 51 IaaS3 70 –35
- Research & Development (IFRS) € millions | change since previous half year
- Estimated Amounts for Full Year 2023
