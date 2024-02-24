SAP SE (SAPGF) Price Target Increased by 17.94% to 192.83

The average one-year price target for SAP SE (OTCPK:SAPGF) has been revised to 192.83 / share. This is an increase of 17.94% from the prior estimate of 163.49 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.12 to a high of 226.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from the latest reported closing price of 174.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPGF is 1.37%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 152,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,668K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 10.79% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,859K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 10.57% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPGF by 14.99% over the last quarter.

