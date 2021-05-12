SAP SE (SAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

SAP SE (SAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.582 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.97% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAP was $137.83, representing a -18.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.30 and a 31.72% increase over the 52 week low of $104.64.

SAP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). SAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.6%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAP as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

WisdomTree Trust (IQDG)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Pacer Funds (PTEU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTEU with an increase of 11.67% over the last 100 days. DBGR has the highest percent weighting of SAP at 9.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.