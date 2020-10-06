Markets
SAP SE Announces Launch Of Mobile App For Sailing Community - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) and Sailing Yacht Research Foundation announced the launch of Sail Insight, a mobile app for the global sailing community which allows users to create, track and manage their own races and provides live data and analytics. The app utilizes SAP Sailing Analytics, a sailing database.

The app provides sailors, coaches, clubs and fans with live data and analytics beyond professional one-design racing into other forms of sailing including big boat formula, performance cruiser and club regattas. It is available for download on iOS and Google Play.

